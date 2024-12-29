What we’re going to do to Trudeau — and to Poilievre.

We’re in danger.

Justin Trudeau has revealed his inner tyrant.

We always knew he was an authoritarian thug but now he’s not even trying to hide it.

Even his own MPs see it. But they love power more than they hate Trudeau. They’ll try to make the government last as long as possible. They want to wring out every last dollar and every last moment as our bosses.

Some people think Trudeau will prorogue Parliament, a tactic that would make it impossible for MPs to vote no confidence in him. Trudeau and his cabinet ministers would essentially rule by decree. Remember, these are the people who put the country under martial law because they didn’t like the truckers’ peaceful protest. They don’t care about democracy.

Some other people think Trudeau will be able to hold on longer, because Liberal and NDP MPs know they’ll lose any upcoming election, so they’ll continue to slouch forward. That means passing Bill C-63, the worst censorship law in the free world. Fast-tracking mass immigration from Gaza. And jacking up the carbon tax in April.

And before any of that even happens, remember what Donald Trump said: if Canada doesn’t stop illegal drugs and illegal migrants from crossing the U.S. border by January 20th, he’s going to impose a 25% tariff on everything we export to the U.S.

I fear that Trudeau actually wants that to happen, so he can “run against” Trump in the election, instead of against Pierre Poilievre. And when the tariffs demolish our economy, he can blame Trump, rather than himself, for wrecking our country.

So what can any of us do about this?

Well, here’s what our 30-person team is going to do at Rebel News — and I think it’s really going to make a difference. But we can only do it with your help, because unlike 99% of Canadian media, we get zero dollars from Trudeau — which is why we’re able to be so independent. (And keep reading: I’m going to tell you about our even more important plan if Pierre Poilievre becomes prime minister.)

So whether Trudeau lasts one more month or one more year (or, God forbid, if he manages to get reelected), we’ll do the things that Rebel News has become famous for. I’d put them in three categories:

1. On-the-ground reporting on the stories the mainstream media ignores

From covering extremist transgender activists who are invading women’s sports; to covering the pro-Hamas crime wave in Canada, fuelled by antisemitism and unlimited immigration; to attending important political events like the World Economic Forum in Davos, Rebel News is famous for showing you things no-one else does.

2. Active campaigns to raise the profile of key issues that even the opposition is afraid to touch

Sometimes merely telling a story isn’t enough — we have to stop and get involved to help people fight back. Here’s an example: we recently discovered that Trudeau’s border guards had fined Amish farmers hundreds of thousands of dollars for not downloading the Arrivecan app on their smartphones. But the Amish don’t use smartphones — or anything modern, in fact. Not only is Rebel News telling their story, we’ve crowdfunded their legal defence to help them fight back!

3. Fierce courtroom litigation against Trudeau’s worst excesses

But our most brutal battles are the ones where Rebel News itself is being targeted by Trudeau and his cronies — or the ones where we decide to go hunting for Liberals!

The first week of 2024 saw our reporter David Menzies arrested and assaulted by Chrystia Freeland’s bodyguards, just for asking her a question. David has been arrested four more times this year (and even I’ve been arrested, too). Each one of those arrests means hiring a top criminal lawyer, and often means suing the police for false arrest and assault.

We also go on the offensive: we currently have SEVEN lawsuits against Trudeau’s government. Sometimes we lose, but sometimes we win, and it’s spectacular, like when we sued David Lametti, Trudeau’s Justice Minister who invoked the Emergencies Act. Lametti quit Parliament and as he sneaked out the door, he tried to delete thousands of official government records. We launched an emergency lawsuit at the Federal Court, and managed to get all of Lametti’s records returned.

We’ve won court cases against Steven Guilbeault, and Marci Ien and Karina Gould and Ya’ara Saks, and we’re currently battling against Trudeau’s corruption of Elections Canada and even the Canada Revenue Agency.

No-one else fights Trudeau like we do, which is why he hates us so much. And I promise you, as God is my witness, that we will fight Trudeau until he and his Liberals are driven from power.

But more and more I get asked this question: what will Rebel News do if Pierre Poilievre becomes prime minister?

Every opinion poll suggests that Poilievre’s Conservative Party is poised to win a majority government — if Canadians are ever allowed to go to the polls. And though Poilievre is still shy about certain key issues (like mass immigration and transgenderism in sports) he’s the strongest Conservative leader since Stephen Harper. We love his pledge to scrap the carbon tax, defund the CBC state broadcaster and crack down on crime.

But the moment Poilievre is elected, he’ll face powerful reasons why he can’t do what he promised to do. For one thing, the Canadian Senate is stacked with Trudeau Liberals. In our system, they can kill any bill they want, and they’re appointed until age 75.

And then there’s the courts, packed with left-wing extremists, after nine years of Trudeau’s judicial appointments.

And then there’s the “deep state” — the permanent bureaucrats who actually run the government and who are not replaced in any election. They’re not only ideologically opposed to conservative ideas, they have a personal stake in big, political correct government.

And then there’s the regime media — not just the squawking CBC that’s facing a life-or-death moment, but also the so-called private sector media, that’s massively subsidized by Trudeau.

Given all that, don’t you think our role becomes even more important? To do two things:

1. Act as a counterweight to the rest of the media, and hold Poilievre accountable from the right.

Every other force in society will be telling Poilievre to dial it back, to water things down. That he never really meant it. That his ideas are impossible. Just think of how nuts the CBC will go. We need to be the counterweight to all of these pressure groups, so that Poilievre can keep his promises.

2. Smack down the inevitable smears and gotcha journalism that the hacks at the regime media will unleash to attack Poiliever.

Journalists who haven’t criticized a single word from Trudeau will suddenly reinvent themselves as hard-nosed investigative journalists, going after Poilievre. And that’s fine. Except that many of them will just be smearers and defamers, attacking Poilievre and his cabinet (and even his wife) with made-up, trumped-up attacks. One of our important jobs will be dismantling those bad faith criticisms, which will come like a hurricane.

So there you have it. Our plan for 2025. Fight like hell against Trudeau — through journalism, activism, and even in the courts.

And if Poilievre wins: remaining independent, and demanding that Poilievre keep his promises. And smacking down the smear machine of the dying regime.

Do you agree with my plan?

We’ve got the ideas. We’ve got the great staff — from Drea Humphrey in B.C. to Alexa Lavoie in Montreal to our chief reporter Sheila Gunn Reid in Alberta to our “mission specialist” David Menzies in Ontario.

All we need is you!

Like I said, we don’t take a dime in government money. And we’ve been completely demonetized by YouTube — they have banned us from having ads on our videos. So we really depend on you.

Will you help us with our plan for 2025?

