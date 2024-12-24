What will Trump's first EXECUTIVE order be? Supporters want MASS DEPORTATIONS

At Turning Point USA's annual “AmericaFest” convention, conservatives flew from across the country to celebrate a second Trump presidency. On January 20, 2025, he will be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States.

Rebel News asked attendees what executive order they would like to see from Trump first. Many expressed overwhelming support for mass deportations.

Trump's new Border Czar Tom Homan discusses the surge of illegal immigrants entering the U.S. through Canada.



Homan says there's been a 600%-800% increase in illegal immigration in certain border sectors. pic.twitter.com/mMkoI4W6z9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 19, 2024

“Shut the border,” said one person. “Shut it down completely.”

“Mass deportations,” said another. “Every illegal … that came under Biden.”

President-elect Donald Trump promised to conduct the largest deportation of illegal migrants in U.S. history. An estimated 11 million undocumented people reside in the country, though the tally is likely greater, courtesy of Biden’s “open border” policies.

“I want illegal immigration to be cracked down immediately,” a third person said. “I want a wall. I want people going home.”