Where is Joe Biden?! Americans respond to President going MIA

U.S. President Joe Biden cut his trip to Las Vegas short last week after contracting COVID-19. He promptly left for his Delaware home after a White House press release said he tested positive for the respiratory virus.

On Sunday, a memo in the form of an X (formerly Twitter) post, devoid of the presidential stamp of approval or letterhead, announced Biden was dropping out of the presidential race and giving up the Democrat nomination.

Following this, a post on the President’s X account endorsed current Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

"Embrace her. She's the best." — Joe Biden



Pres. Biden called into Delaware campaign HQ during a campaign rally for Vice Pres. Kamala Harris, saying he's "going to be working like hell" to support her in her 2024 election campaign.



Live updates: https://t.co/gW0WnJZ7Dm pic.twitter.com/BmTX6M4754 — ABC News (@ABC) July 22, 2024

Yesterday, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert demanded proof of life from Biden, calling for him to get in front of a camera and provide evidence he was aware he had dropped out of the race. Later that day, President Biden reportedly called into a Kamala Harris speech to support her election campaign.

While this call may have been made in an attempt to debunk rumors of Biden’s disappearance, some have questioned the legitimacy of the call and speculated that it could have been AI-generated.

🔥🚨BREAKING: IT expert Matthew Sabia just revealed that there is a 98% possibility that The White House used a popular AI voice clone tool for Joe Biden’s call to Kamala Harris yesterday. pic.twitter.com/1ZedzkEAFE — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 23, 2024

Many Americans have voiced that they feel confused by this past week's events and want to confirm that Biden’s COVID symptoms are truly “almost fully resolved” as per yesterday’s White House press release and that the decision to step out of the presidential race was made willingly by Biden himself.

Rebel News went to Buffalo, New York to speak to U.S. residents about the president’s bizarre disappearance, and whether or not Americans deserve proof of life from Biden.