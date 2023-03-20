‘White Fragility‘ author Robin DiAngelo promotes segregation, drawing condemnation

American Library Association/Flickr

Robin DiAngelo, author of the Critical Race Theory-promoting book "White Fragility," proposed a separatist notion, advocating for racial segregation.

This has led to comparisons on social media with "Dilbert" creator Scott Adams, who faced widespread criticism and reportedly lost 80% of his income for expressing a similar sentiment but from an opposing perspective.

Adams based his remarks on a Rasmussen Reports poll, which asked participants if they agreed with the statement, "It's OK to be white." Among the black respondents, 26% disagreed, and 21% said they were unsure. These findings prompted Adams to assert that if almost half of black individuals are not comfortable with white people, it amounts to a "hate group."

Adams continued, suggesting that white people should distance themselves from black people because there is no resolution to this issue. Later, he clarified his remarks, arguing his words were taken out of context and that his primary points were to treat individuals as individuals, free from discrimination, and avoid engaging in activities that may prove detrimental to one's personal well-being.

"Every adult knows ‘hate group’ is obvious hyperbole in this case. And so do you. Taking it literally comes off as a diversion from the point, that the woke part of the world (of all colors) has a mindset that is being poisoned against White people, and White men in particular. Don’t hide from the point. It’s useful information for all,” said Adams.

On the other hand, DiAngelo expressed her support for racial segregation during a group chat, stating that she believes in “affinity space” and “affinity work” — racially-segregated environments.

She argued that people of color should distance themselves from white individuals to foster a sense of community. DiAngelo's comments have invited scrutiny, as they seemingly echo Adams' divisive stance.

Christopher Rufo, a prominent critic of "woke" culture, pointed out the inconsistency in the public's response to Adams and DiAngelo. He highlighted the fact that progressives struggled to find a moral voice, ultimately rallying behind figures who promote racial segregationist ideology.

Robin DiAngelo sounding like an old-line segregationist: "People of color need to get away from white people and have some community with each other."pic.twitter.com/HJFQcGejuo — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 20, 2023

"It’s amazing that, for an entire year, the libs scrambled to find their moral voice and settled on Ibram Kendi and Robin DiAngelo, who turned out to be two of the greatest midwits of our time,” wrote Rufo.