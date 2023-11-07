White House declines to validate Biden’s loan repayment claims

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The White House has declined to disclose documents requested by the House Oversight Committee that would verify President Joe Biden's statement regarding two substantial payments he received from his brother, James Biden.

These payments, one for $40,000 and another for $200,000, received in 2017 and 2018 respectively, were described as loan repayments, the Washington Examiner reported.

In response to the committee's inquiry, White House special counsel Richard Sauber emphasized that the transactions occurred when both parties were private citizens, suggesting a limitation on the need for public disclosure.

This stance was reinforced in Sauber's letter despite claims from Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) indicating that the committee already possesses records to substantiate the loan repayments, a claim contradicted by sources close to the committee's investigations.

“Contrary to the White House’s and Ranking Member Raskin’s claims, nothing within the Oversight Committee’s possession clearly shows that Joe Biden did indeed loan his brother large sums of money,” said a source close to the investigation. “The White House and Democrats have peddled a false narrative instead of providing the loan documents.”

Chairman James Comer (R-KY) has expressed concern over these transactions, noting that their timing could imply a link between Joe Biden's personal finances and his family's business engagements.

These apprehensions are amplified by the fact that the $40,000 payment followed a transaction involving Hunter Biden, the president's son, with a Chinese company, while the $200,000 check coincided with a payment James Biden received from a healthcare company he was associated with.

The refusal to provide supporting documents raises questions about the legitimacy of the loans and the potential entanglement of the president's finances with his family's business operations.