White House plans action against Texas transgender sports bill

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

The White House has condemned legislation in Texas that seeks to ban biological boys from participating in girls’ sports teams, suggesting that the Biden administration may take action against the policy should it become law.

Describing the bill as “hateful” and “bullying,” the White House says that “this hateful bill in Texas is just the latest example of Republican state lawmakers using legislation to target transgender kids — whom the president believes are some of the bravest Americans — in order to score political points,” in remarks by White House spokesman Ike Hajinazarian to the Dallas Morning News.

“These anti-transgender bills are nothing more than bullying disguised as legislation and undermine our nation’s core values,” added the spokesman.

Matt Hill, the senior associate communications director for the White House, suggested that the administration may move to fight against the legislation, which is set to be signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“Our message to young transgender people in Texas and across the country: these hateful bills are bullying disguised as legislation, and @POTUS and our Administration will always keep fighting for the full equality LGBTQ+ folks deserve,” wrote Hill on social media.

According to the Daily Wire, the Texas legislature passed the bill last week.

Once signed into law, the legislation requires students to compete corresponding to their biological sex, effectively preventing transgender students and students who identify as “gender non-binary” to play on teams of the opposite sex.

The law’s proponents argue that it is necessary to protect girls’ and women’s sports from biological males who have a significant physical advantage over their female counterparts.

“Biological males, in addition to having much higher testosterone levels, have many other physiological advantages that girls just cannot overcome,” state Rep. Valoree Swanson (R-TX), one of the authors of the bill, pointed out.

“We all know men and women are built differently. And the results prove the unfairness of forcing our daughters and granddaughters to compete against biological males,” Swanson added. “To say otherwise doesn’t just reject biology, it denies girls their dignity, self-confidence, and humanity.”

The argument put forth by the bill’s proponents is backed up by science, and was most recently the subject of a comprehensive report by the U.K.’s Sports Council Equality Group, which found that testosterone suppression does not negate any physical advantage males have over females.

The report found that it is impossible to guarantee fairness in women’s sports if trans athletes are allowed to compete alongside women, Rebel News reported.

Rebel News reported: