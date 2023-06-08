White House Press Secretary blames weather and bird flu for soaring food prices

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

In a bizarre statement on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre audaciously asserted that skyrocketing food prices are solely attributable to the combination of "adverse weather conditions" and an alleged outbreak of bird flu. Adding to this narrative, she boldly proclaimed that illegal immigration has magically plummeted by a staggering 70 percent.

Despite the undeniable fact that Americans have witnessed an alarming average surge of 12 percent in food prices since the previous year, the Biden Administration shamelessly insists on peddling a far-fetched narrative.

Karine Jean-Pierre says grocery prices have skyrocketed under Biden because of "supply chain bottleneck[s]," "avian flu," "war in Ukraine," and "poor weather." pic.twitter.com/3Oe2uzsA65 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 7, 2023

The Biden Administration, rather than shouldering accountability for their perceived failures in economic policies, appears to be striving to persuade the public that the alarming surge in inflation is merely a result of externally ascribed factors. These factors, conveniently attributed as "supply chain bottlenecks," "avian flu," "war in Ukraine," and fortuitously timed bouts of "poor weather," are being presented as the primary causes for the skyrocketing prices.

This narrative, viewed by some as a desperate endeavor to shift focus away from their perceived lackluster economic management, aims to deflect blame onto anything but their own handling of the economy, which has been widely criticized as disastrous.