White House security breach: Protesters vandalize property, challenge Biden’s pro-Israel stance

During a massive protest in Washington D.C., the perimeter of the White House became the center of vandalism and protest on Saturday night.

Demonstrators, objecting to President Joe Biden's supportive stance on Israel, defaced the iconic White House fence with red paint and were heard condemning the president with explicit chants, Fox News has reported.

As the night progressed, the intensity of the protests grew, with some individuals attempting to ascend the White House’s wrought-iron barriers. The adjacent Lafayette Park also saw the historic General Marquis de Lafayette Statue defaced with graffiti and adorned with Palestinian flags, as depicted in circulating social media imagery.

The fervour against the Biden administration's support for Israel amidst its conflict with Hamas was audible, with chants echoing outside the presidential residence, including explicit disapproval of Biden.

Footage disseminated by the Daily Caller captured a scene where one protester, brandishing the Palestinian flag, managed to climb the White House fence, to the applause and chants of solidarity from fellow demonstrators advocating for Palestinian liberation.

The chants diversified as the night unfolded, with some protesters vocalizing religious sentiments and calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The U.S. Secret Service, tasked with safeguarding the premises, reported handling the situation seamlessly, with no incidents escalating beyond their control, according to a statement to Fox News.

"Demonstrators are beginning to disperse from the area and the attempted gate trespass from earlier was handled without incident by Secret Service Uniformed Division officers and support teams," said Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service. "As of now, no arrests have been made by Secret Service personnel."

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington's executive director, Ron Halber, criticized the protesters in comments to the New York Post, accusing them of "supporting a homicidal terrorist organization that slaughtered 1,400 Israelis in cold blood and has taken numerous civilians hostage including from our own country. They are just incredibly misguided, uninformed and reactionary, and history will judge they have put themselves on the side of supporting terrorists versus a democracy trying to defend itself."