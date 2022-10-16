Who is Theresa Tam? | Ben Bankas | Andrew Says 94

In this free version, Andrew Says returns with a new format, accompanied by comedian Ben Bankas who recently garnered international coverage for his parody of the Halton District teacher heard 'round the world for his/her enormous fake breasts.

First, Ben and Andrew hit the streets of Toronto to ask citizens about disinformation vs. misinformation, as well as asking, "Does anyone know who Theresa Tam is?"

Surprisingly, nearly zero responders asked at random at Toronto's busiest intersection (Yonge-Dundas) were able to identify the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada by name.

Back in the studio, Bankas speaks on his famed impressions of Tam, Premier Doug Ford and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

Finally, Bankas interviews Rebel News reporter David 'The Menzoid' Menzies, who recently dressed up as the aforementioned teacher to showcase the hypocrisy of the story he is covering.

