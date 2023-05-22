WHO leadership praises Jacinda Ardern's NZ pandemic response

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto SIGN THE PETITION: Let Avi Yemini in Let the Aussie journalist report from New Zealand 26,766 signatures

Goal: 30,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

The World Health Assembly, the World Health Organization's principal decision-making body, is currently convening from May 21 to 30, hosting delegates from across the globe.

Dr Diana Sarfati, along with four other delegates from the Ministry of Health, are representing New Zealand. Sarfati has served as the director-general of health and chief executive of the Ministry of Health since November 2022, taking over the role provisionally in July 2022.

In his opening remarks, WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, extended his appreciation towards Jacinda Ardern's "leadership in global health."

He underscored her humility as a "model for leaders worldwide."

During the assembly, Ardern, New Zealand's former prime minister, offered a reflection on her experience "co-managing" the Covid-19 pandemic response with advisers Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Dame Juliet Ann Gerrard.

She said that mistakes made during her tenure and spoke of the crucial learnings derived from these missteps.

Ardern, described herself as 'currently between jobs', recounted her time as New Zealand's 40th prime minister.

She acknowledged the uniqueness of her tenure, owing to its coinciding with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ardern admitted that her team's pandemic response wasn't without its flaws, conceding that there were individuals better positioned to examine the recent global health crisis.

Expressing her devotion for the WHO's approach to fostering a healthier future, Ardern said, "All I can reflect is just how accurate your prescribed approach is to building a healthier future. Science, solutions, and solidarity."

🚨MUST WATCH: Special Envoy on Covid for the WHO, Dr David Nabarro, claims I "ambushed" him at the WEF but never responded to my multiple requests for a sit-down interview.



So, I'm sharing what he didn't want you to see.



Shame if it went viral.



MORE: https://t.co/uvbDgOBC1l pic.twitter.com/sABjMc7PTL — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 30, 2022

Ardern praised Bloomfield, the director-general of health at the time, and her chief science adviser Gerrard.

She touched upon the dichotomy of gratitude and vilification experienced by health practitioners worldwide, maintaining that those dedicating their lives to protect ours should not sacrifice their safety and security.

Reflecting on the "challenges of managing a global pandemic," Ardern appreciated the WHO's assistance and the establishment of a foundation of trust and respect for health science, which she claims is crucial to finding solutions.

Discussing her resignation as prime minister on January 19, Ardern emphasised her departure wasn't due to the abuse and threats she faced but rather "personal exhaustion".

Ardern said that she is "ready to move on," admitting she will not miss the weight of the role's responsibility.