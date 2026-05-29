Who should lead the B.C. Conservatives? My top two picks

After months of debates, candidate interviews, policy discussions, and last-minute controversy, the B.C. Conservative leadership race is coming to a close.

In this report, after providing balanced coverage of the candidates and assessing their campaigns, I wrap up my reporting by sharing why I believe Kerry-Lynne Findlay and Yuri Fulmer are the strongest contenders to lead the party.

While each candidate brought unique strengths to the race, both Findlay and Fulmer stand out for their plans to unite the growing conservative movement in British Columbia, move the party away from ideological politics.

Both also have proven leadership experience and take a bold approach toward making the province freer and more prosperous.

Regardless of my opinion, the new leader of British Columbia's Official Opposition, and potentially its next premier, will be announced on Saturday, May 30.