'Unite the Right': Fulmer rallies support in B.C. Conservative leadership bid

With just a few days before the April 18th membership deadline to be eligible to vote for the next leader of the Conservative Party of B.C., candidate Yuri Fulmer picked up some momentum at a “Unite The Right” rally in Langley, B.C.

“Are you sick and tired of the NDP?”



Conservative MLA, Bruce Banman, kicked off today’s Unite the Right event for leadership candidate @yuri_fulmer.

More to come at: https://t.co/bexhXcjW2Y pic.twitter.com/mBwkvbpp17 — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) April 13, 2026

Mr. Fulmer, a businessman and philanthropist, says he did the math and believes making a deal with the breakaway OneBC party to allow them to have five uncontested ridings to run in during the next general election is what makes him the optimal choice for defeating the NDP.

“The reality is OneBC is polling double digits in British Columbia. And when the CTV is polling them at 8%, you know the number is way higher than that right?” Fulmer asked well over 100 supporters, along with a number of still-undecided attendees.

“This deal between a Fulmer led government and OneBC is the only way to guarantee the vote is not split and it’s the only way to guarantee that we defeat David Eby and the NDP,” he said.

The event aimed at consolidating conservative support ahead of the next provincial election and took place on April 12 at the Glass House Estate Winery in Langley.

Conservative MLA Bruce Banman and One B.C. Party Leader Dallas Brodie kicked off the event by leading the crowd in the singing of O Canada, before giving short speeches on why both of them want Fulmer to lead the BC Conservatives.

Former leadership candidate Warren Hamm, who recently bowed out of the race leaving only five still running, also shared why he believes “Fulmer is the guy.”

“We have to make the right steps going forward,” said Hamm. “Six of us splitting the vote, there is risk that we won’t get the strongest leader in who I believe is Yuri Fulmer.”

According to Hamm, other campaigns had approached him following his departure from the race, but after weighing his options, his conclusion was to work with Fulmer.

Following speeches, Rebel News spoke with MLA Dallas Brodie and guests in attendance to gauge where support amongst all candidates is landing.

Brodie has since stated she will allow members of OneBC to suspend their memberships if they wish to become BC Conservative Members by Saturday to vote in this leadership race.