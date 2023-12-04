Who was your favourite Rebel this year? Have your say!

What a year it’s been for Rebel News!

I mean, we started with a bang — chasing down and pummeling Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla with questions at the World Economic Forum in Davos. And we kept at it — from covering the trials of political prisoners like Pastor Artur Pawlowski and Tamara Lich, to covering transgender insanity to the ongoing moral and ethical implosion of Trudeau and his Liberals. We’ve even covered foreign affairs, whether it’s been from the Israel-Gaza border or the riots in France.

I’m so proud of our team of citizen journalists.

So I have an impossible question to ask you: Who do you think has been our best journalist in 2023?

We’re having a Viewers Choice Awards. And you get to choose!

Each Rebel viewer gets just one vote, so cast it wisely.

But vote right now — this contest closes on December 12th at 5pm EST and we’ll announce the winner that night!

I know it’s hard to choose your favourite Rebel — they’re all great. But it’s in the spirit of friendly competition, and I genuinely want to know what our viewers think! (The CBC would never let the public rank their reporters, would they?!)