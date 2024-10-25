Why calls to remove Danielle Smith only hurt Conservatives

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter discussed the prospect of a leadership review for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

Gunter explained that rumblings within the United Conservative Party about taking steps to potentially oust their leader could end up handing over the government to Naheed Nenshi's NDP.

"The thing I would ask people who are trying to get a non-confidence motion going at the Annual General Meeting the UCP will have in Red Deer on November 1st and 2nd is... what's the alternative?" Gunter said.

"Who is your candidate? You didn't want Ralph Klein, didn't want Ed Stalmach, didn't want Alison Redford, didn't want Jim Prentice, didn't want Jason Kenney, maybe you don't want Danielle Smith, OK. So who is the perfect candidate?" he said.

"I think one more leader done in by the never satisfied bedrock, hardrock right-wingers is just good news for Naheed Nenshi."

Levant and Gunter also discussed how some UCP members don't think Smith has been 'conservative' enough.

Speaking about how fiscal conservativism isn't the only responsibility of conservatives, Levant said, "More and more as I grow older, I value the other parts of being conservative too."

"And I think that Danielle Smith is strong on those. For example, she's had a very thoughtful balance on the trans issue. She's not coming across as a hater, she's not coming across as mean or vindictive, but she's saying look, no men in women's sports, no men in women's private places," he said.

Levant went on: "She talks about a new Bill of Rights for the province, now who knows how much teeth it will have, but that's part of being conservative too. It's not just about money, it's about identity, and culture, and helping parents protect their kids."