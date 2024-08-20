Why did Trudeau buy a $9M luxury condo in Manhattan for his friend?

Yanky Pollak tries to get some answers on why the Trudeau Liberals spent so much money on a condo for Tom Clark, Canada's consul general in New York.

Remove Ads

With Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being in office for nine years now, Canada's economy is struggling. In a sign of the times, most Canadians feel that buying a home is out of their reach.

But just because average Canadians have fallen on hard times doesn't mean Trudeau's government isn't going to spend $9 million buying a luxury condo located right next to Central Park in Manhattan.

And who will be the lucky resident of this palatial estate? None other than Trudeau's buddy, Tom Clark. The prime minister named Clark as consul general in February.

If you recognize Clark's name, it may be for his gushing over Trudeau's hair, asking him what shampoo he used during an anything-but-hard-hitting interview.

I went down to Clark's swanky new condo to see if we could find the former broadcaster and ask him some questions. Watch the video above to see how it went.

Canada United States Justin Trudeau Government Waste News Analysis Rebel Field Reports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.