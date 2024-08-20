Why did Trudeau buy a $9M luxury condo in Manhattan for his friend?

E-transfer (Canada):

With Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being in office for nine years now, Canada's economy is struggling. In a sign of the times, most Canadians feel that buying a home is out of their reach.

But just because average Canadians have fallen on hard times doesn't mean Trudeau's government isn't going to spend $9 million buying a luxury condo located right next to Central Park in Manhattan.

The existing multi-million-dollar condo… pic.twitter.com/qpqCNgrHaM — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 20, 2024

And who will be the lucky resident of this palatial estate? None other than Trudeau's buddy, Tom Clark. The prime minister named Clark as consul general in February.

If you recognize Clark's name, it may be for his gushing over Trudeau's hair, asking him what shampoo he used during an anything-but-hard-hitting interview.

Meet Tom Clark. He was a pro-Liberal journalist for years, until he became a registered lobbyist. Trudeau trusts him enough to put him in charge of CBC hiring.



So why on earth did the @CPC_HQ choose him to moderate their leadership debate?pic.twitter.com/7BTQYV2A52 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) May 9, 2022

I went down to Clark's swanky new condo to see if we could find the former broadcaster and ask him some questions. Watch the video above to see how it went.