Why do police keep arresting David Menzies for practicing journalism?

Rebel News journalist David Menzies was taken into custody once again by Toronto police on Sunday while attempting to question anti-Israel protesters.

Menzies was trying to interview the pro-Hamas demonstrators near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue in Toronto — a largely Jewish neighbourhood — when he was swarmed by the protesters and later arrested by police.

Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie discussed the incident during Monday's live stream. The two discussed how authorities are attacking freedom of the press and giving real criminals free rein by repeatedly arresting Menzies for practicing journalism.

"We've got people flying the flags of known terrorist entities in our country, which is illegal, they're swarming journalists, intimidating journalists, and you know who the police arrest? The journalist," said Gunn Reid.

"Is he resisting arrest? Does he need to be on the hood of a cop car in handcuffs? Absolutely not," she said.

"They didn't arrest a single person who touched him on camera, they never asked to see evidence of the assault against David. No. David's the criminal here because he's showing the two-tiered policing and we can't have that."

Police were also unable to remove the handcuffs from Menzies at the police station and the fire department had to be called to use tools to remove them.