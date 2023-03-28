SPONSORED: Why do YOU need to be part of the firearms lobby in 2023?

By National Firearms Association National Firearms Association The NFA advocates for all safe firearms activities, including the right of self-defence, firearms education, freedom and justice for Canada's firearms community, and legislative change to protect the right to own and use firearms. Join the NFA

There continues to be a discussion among Canadian firearms owners about the value of belonging to, and participating in, an organization like Canada's National Firearms Association.

Perhaps a visit to the not-so-distant past is in order.

In 1994, when the newly-elected Liberal majority government introduced its hallmark disarmament legislation, Bill C-68, few firearms advocacy groups in Canada existed.

There were provincial individuals and organizations, but the only national-level organization ready for the fight was Canada's National Firearms Association — the NFA.

Almost immediately, numerous gun groups emerged, ready to fight for the cause.

Their reaction was justified — but the threat was immediate, and the political learning curve, steep.

Canada's NFA was battle tested and prepared.

We saw the groundwork for civil disarmament being laid as far back as the 1960s. But few people were interested in the warnings at the time.

"If it didn't affect my deck gun, deer rifle, or .22 — Who Cares?"

But in 1995, with the advent of C-68, it did.

And now, today, in 2023, it DEFINITELY affects your duck gun, deer rifle, and .22.

Trudeau's Liberals have stated publicly that they will confiscate them under Bill C-21.

In 1995, we defeated C-68.

How? Enough Canadians joined the NFA and resisted the legislation.

We represented enough of a political force to defeat the Liberals, and the election of a new Conservative government saw an administration that had to recognize and address the NFA, and the millions of Canadians who committed to stopping the Liberal agenda. They knew if they did not act on firearms law reform, there would be serious political consequences.

The infamous Liberal gun registry ended in 2012.

Today, Trudeau wants to confiscate your handgun and semi-automatic rifle, a testament to his legacy of partisan left-wing progressivism. He has already begun.

You are limited in what you can do. A family, career, mortgage, bills, but you believe in your Rights and Freedoms. You are politically informed and even politically active. But you can't devote your entire life to it.

We can, and we do.

And we can win this.

We've done it before, and we'll do it again.

