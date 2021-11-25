Why every politician is saying Build Back Better

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

At what point, exactly, did voters decide that multinational corporations should be the ones in charge of our policies?

Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau and Boris Johnson are all using the same slogan — Build Back Better.

From New Zealand to Prince Charles, and even Bill Gates, they're all saying the world needs “a Great Reset.”

Is it possible that a dozen political campaigns across the world all have the same slogan, the same agenda by coincidence?

The World Economic Forum's executive chairman, Klaus Schwab; the heir apparent to the United Kingdom's monarchy, Prince Charles; the president of Microsoft, Brad Smith; the executive chairman of MasterCard, Ajay Banga; the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (and former CEO of the World Bank), Kristalina Georgieva.

These notable figures who were the first to suggest climate change, carbon tax and work-from-home policies to world leaders via a 'Great Reset' — and it seems leaders across the globe are taking their advice.