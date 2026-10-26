Why is ACOA committing $700,000 to a venture program for racialized founders?

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) has committed $700,000 to The Tribe Network of Halifax to "support venture readiness program for racialized founders in Nova Scotia", according to the federal government's proactive disclosure of grants and contributions. The agreement runs from May 4, 2026 to March 31, 2028 under the Regional Innovation Ecosystem stream and is listed as a non-repayable contribution.

The record gives the stream's purpose as creating "inclusive regional ecosystems" and does not say which Tribe Network program the money funds.

Tribe Network's website describes it as "a community of racialized people pursuing entrepreneurship and innovation in Canada" under the headline "We Help Racialized Entrepreneurs Thrive." Its programs are described as for "Black and racialized founders building AI-enabled ventures in Nova Scotia," for "racialized founders in Nova Scotia" and for "racialized tech entrepreneurs across Canada."

The site does not name ACOA among its supporters.

ACOA's own description of the Regional Innovation Ecosystems stream says it funds non-profit organizations such as accelerators and incubators and aims to make business support networks stronger for "under-represented groups," which it lists as "women, Indigenous peoples and young entrepreneurs, among others."

This is not the Tribe Network's first federal announcement.

On February 23, 2022, Mary Ng, then Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, listed "The Tribe Network ($2,890,000)" among ten recipients under the Black Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Fund, a $100 million fund. The two federal amounts Rebel News found add up to $3.59 million.

ACOA reports to Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.