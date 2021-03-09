Why is Alberta health targeting a pastor feeding the homeless?

  • By Lincoln Jay
  • March 09, 2021

Reporting from Calgary, Alberta at city hall where I visited Pastor Artur Pawlowski’s soup kitchen through his service called StreetChurch. He has been feeding the homeless and helping those in need for over 20 years, and more specifically, 13 years at this exact location.

Last April, pastor Art had his permit revoked for him to operate his soup kitchen. The funny thing is soup kitchens are one of the few things that are exempt from all COVID-19 restrictions.

Despite having been hit with multiple fines, he continues to serve those in need and believes that the importance of feeding the homeless outweighs the costs of being hit with tickets from the Alberta government.

The question arises, is the city of Calgary specifically targeting him specifically or are they just running through the course of the law? This past Sunday, pastor Art had a special message for Mayor Naheed Nenshi and the Alberta government.

