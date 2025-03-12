Why is Doug Ford leading Canada's policy on American tariffs?

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how Doug Ford has been acting as Canada's de facto foreign minister amid increasing trade tensions with the Trump administration.

The Ontario premier has threatened not only to impose a 25% surcharge on American-bound electricity if Trump does not remove tariffs on Canadian goods, but he also said he would cut off energy entirely.

Despite backing down on the threats after President Trump announced he would impose 50% tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium, Ford consistently appears to be the most outspoken Canadian politician on the economic front.

"Why was Doug Ford acting as a de facto foreign minister for Canada?" said Ezra. "Canada's own foreign minister, Melanie Joly, has not been engaging with the U.S., I don't think they have a lot of time for her."

"She prefers to go over to Europe and hang out with the other middle-aged feminist defence ministers and foreign ministers like Kaja Kallas," he added.

"They have sort of a girl power club over there where they talk about things that they find interesting, none of which happens to be the Canada-U.S. trade agreement, that involves math and stuff," Ezra said.

Earlier today, Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced Canada is imposing 25% reciprocal tariffs on an additional $29.8 billion of American goods entering Canada.

The tariffs come in response to President Trump imposing 25% tariffs on a wide range of Canadian goods.