Why is Doug Ford leading Canada's policy on American tariffs?
Ontario's premier threatened to turn off electricity to Americans with a "smile" on his face before ultimately rescinding a 25% surcharge.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how Doug Ford has been acting as Canada's de facto foreign minister amid increasing trade tensions with the Trump administration.
The Ontario premier has threatened not only to impose a 25% surcharge on American-bound electricity if Trump does not remove tariffs on Canadian goods, but he also said he would cut off energy entirely.
Despite backing down on the threats after President Trump announced he would impose 50% tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium, Ford consistently appears to be the most outspoken Canadian politician on the economic front.
"Why was Doug Ford acting as a de facto foreign minister for Canada?" said Ezra. "Canada's own foreign minister, Melanie Joly, has not been engaging with the U.S., I don't think they have a lot of time for her."
"She prefers to go over to Europe and hang out with the other middle-aged feminist defence ministers and foreign ministers like Kaja Kallas," he added.
"They have sort of a girl power club over there where they talk about things that they find interesting, none of which happens to be the Canada-U.S. trade agreement, that involves math and stuff," Ezra said.
Earlier today, Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced Canada is imposing 25% reciprocal tariffs on an additional $29.8 billion of American goods entering Canada.
The tariffs come in response to President Trump imposing 25% tariffs on a wide range of Canadian goods.
Sandra Predinchuk commented 2025-03-12 13:34:01 -0400 FlagDoug Ford has turned into a Yrudeau/Carney Liberal zar!! Come on. Dougie, how much do you want to HARM American persons by turning off power to hospitals, schools, homes etc while laughing your head off! Az a Canadian I’m disgusted with you. I’m also so very sorry I voted for this bum
Diplomatic talking is the way to go. Not, this bullying tit for tat.! And Rob your not working for the Federal government. Get back to doing the job of fixing ONTARIO NOW.