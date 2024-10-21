Why is Ireland being 'de-Irished' by mass migration?

Ezra Levant recently travelled to Coolock, a working-class neighbourhood of Dublin that is home to a large unused factory that the government wants to turn into a sprawling migrant facility.

The residents of Coolock were reportedly not consulted on the matter as the government intends to house up to 500 migrants right across from a plaza featuring family attractions like a bowling alley, arcade and movie theatre.

Protests against the proposed migrant facility previously saw violent clashes between police and demonstrators.

Speaking about the unused factory, Levant said, "That's the site where Irish government wants to put hundreds of military-aged male migrants — right smack dab in the middle of this family-friendly, child-friendly plaza."

"It's an incredible contradiction — a family plaza made for kids, and 500 foreign men, many of whom don't speak English, many of whom don't have papers, in fact some of them shred their papers when they arrive here," he said.

Levant went on: "I keep thinking why? Why is this happening? What's the motivation for this? Why are they trying to de-Irish Ireland? Shouldn't the Irish have a place? The Greeks have Greece, the Italians have Italy, why shouldn't the Irish have Ireland?"

"It's not like Ireland has any connection to the places where these migrants come from. Ireland was never an empire, it didn't colonize anyone. In fact, its fought for its own sovereignty itself to expel people its regarded as overlords in the past."