WATCH: Why this billionaire Aussie mining magnate is SUDDENLY going green

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto Don't miss a thing! Follow Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini on all social media platforms, as he brings you the other side of the story. FOLLOW AVI

Australian mining magnate Andrew Forrest found himself in a brief but revealing exchange with Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini, shedding light on the contradictions within the WEF push for 'green mining'.

Avi queried the billionaire about the role of unelected tycoons in shaping global policies, expressing public concern about their influence.

Forrest's response echoed a commitment to 'working for the planet' and driving industries toward a 'more sustainable' future.

Yet, as the conversation unfolded, Avi honed in on the apparent paradox as Forrest asserted that the mining industry is going green.

The exchange captured the irony of a prominent figure in green initiatives being deeply tied to an industry often criticised for its environmental impact.

Forrest made his fortune through his company, Fortescue Metals Group, which he founded in 2003. FMG is now the world's fourth-largest iron ore producer.

In recent years, Forrest has made headlines for his plans to transition from traditional mining to 'green energy'. Along with a potential shift to lithium mining, last year Forrest announced plans to build a plant in Queensland that would manufacture electrolysers, used in producing green hydrogen.

He was instrumental in killing Australia's mining tax in 2023, a move that was criticised by some as being at odds with his philanthropic endeavours.