WATCH: Why this billionaire Aussie mining magnate is SUDDENLY going green
Avi Yemini probes mining tycoon Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest about his involvement behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
Australian mining magnate Andrew Forrest found himself in a brief but revealing exchange with Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini, shedding light on the contradictions within the WEF push for 'green mining'.
Avi queried the billionaire about the role of unelected tycoons in shaping global policies, expressing public concern about their influence.
Forrest's response echoed a commitment to 'working for the planet' and driving industries toward a 'more sustainable' future.
Yet, as the conversation unfolded, Avi honed in on the apparent paradox as Forrest asserted that the mining industry is going green.
The exchange captured the irony of a prominent figure in green initiatives being deeply tied to an industry often criticised for its environmental impact.
Forrest made his fortune through his company, Fortescue Metals Group, which he founded in 2003. FMG is now the world's fourth-largest iron ore producer.
In recent years, Forrest has made headlines for his plans to transition from traditional mining to 'green energy'. Along with a potential shift to lithium mining, last year Forrest announced plans to build a plant in Queensland that would manufacture electrolysers, used in producing green hydrogen.
He was instrumental in killing Australia's mining tax in 2023, a move that was criticised by some as being at odds with his philanthropic endeavours.
Don't miss a thing!
Follow Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini on all social media platforms, as he brings you the other side of the story.FOLLOW AVI
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.