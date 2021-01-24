Why would any American want to kill the energy industry?

On the latest episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot on Twitter) called in to talk about Joe Biden's newly minted energy policies.

Here's a bit of what Marc had to say:

“They want to come in and transform everything, and they believe that they can be in charge, and they can set it out on paper through bureaucracy. “...Every agency's going to be involved. With teachers so they can indoctrinate kids, you're going to have [the Department of the] Interior, [the] EPA, the State Department, Defence Department, every department now is going to be all-in on Biden's strategy. “Interestingly enough, it's even worse than you laid out there, Ezra -- because if you look at people like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., they'll say stuff like: ‘Most of the wars of America have been fought over energy supplies... coal, oil, [and] that's why we have to get off fossil fuels.’ “Well, that's the theory... if you can't [produce fuel] domestically.”

This is just an excerpt of the full Ezra Levant Show.

