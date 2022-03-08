Will history look kindly on QR codes and vaccine passports?

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

In today’s story I’m featuring an aspiring young lawyer who is a few weeks away from completing his law degree at the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom. As a precursor to this degree, David Fanni holds a bachelor’s degree, majoring in history and political science, from the University of Toronto.

In December of 2021, David wrote an article that was published in the University of Leicester Student Law Review. His article, titled Freedom of Conscience during the COVID-19 Pandemic: A Review of Ontario’s Vaccine Passport Policy, criticizes the Ontario Governments implementation of vaccine passports. He analyses the constitutional implications of the Re-Opening Ontario Act 2020 as it relates to the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, specifically how it infringes on Section 2(a) that outlines Freedom of Conscience and Religion.

David describes the definition of freedom of conscience as unclear and leans on references to case law to help inform his take. His sources are well documented in his article. As a history major, David also looks at the Government’s pandemic response and Ford’s sneaky emergency legislation from a historical perspective.

David references that citizens are the force that legitimize the Government and that individual judgement and sovereignty is the heart of the democratic foundation. We have no rights left if we do not have the right to decide what does or does not get put into our own bodies.

“The decision to undergo medical procedures is one that can only be made by individuals voluntarily. Surrendering that authority to the state transforms sovereign citizens into mere subjects with privileges rather than rights, rights that are dispensed by a government with de facto unrestricted power… a medical decision is beyond the practical and moral reach of the state.”

He concludes that the heavy handed, nonsensical Government response(s) to COVID-19, and subsequent legislation, will be condemned by future generations. That the onus of denouncement will fall on future governments and Canadians and it may very well take decades.