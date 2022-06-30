Will Trudeau tighten his grip on cryptocurrency?
'Long-term, we need a free market. It's very important that the government realizes that there's options that are out there that are here to stay. Be a part of the solution, not part of the problem,' said one attendee.
With the crypto market taking significant hits, we decided to ask entrepreneurs and guests at the Collision 2022 tech conference in Toronto if they own any cryptocurrencies, what they plan to do with it, and their advice to would-be investors.
With such an array of guests, the diversity of answers was vast, ranging everywhere from "I lost all my money," to "this is the perfect time to buy!"
With recent activities from the Canadian federal government such as freezing bank accounts and the use of crypto to fuel protests, we asked attendees if the government should or should not increase regulation on the currency, or if they thought a wider 'crack-down' was coming.
For more coverage on Bitcoin events and crypto topics, please visit www.BitcoinReports.ca
