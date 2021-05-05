Win for freedom: No tickets issued at Hamilton anti-lockdown protest

By Rebel News Help fund our lockdown reporting! Please donate to help us continue bringing you the truth and the other side of the story with what’s happening in regard to these lockdown measures. Donate

This past Saturday on May 1, I went over to Hamilton, Ontario to cover the latest Lockdown March. Organized by MPP Randy Hillier’s No More Lockdowns group, it’s my third continuous week of covering these nationwide protests and this week was high energy.

Reporting from inside @randyhillier's @NML_Canada Lockdown protest in Hamilton, Ontario. The crowd about to march on the street.



Police and bylaw on the edges monitoring. For @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/ZIcAeukkwb — Efron Monsanto (@monsanto2000) May 1, 2021

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets and marched for just over a kilometre in the east end of Hamilton, ending at Battlefield park.

I always keep an eye on police and bylaw activity at these protests, because as it stands currently in Ontario, it’s illegal to protest and punishable with fines of $880 or a court summons with a penalty of up to $100 000.

As always, the government gang of bylaw and police were on the edges monitoring and taking pictures of the peaceful attendees.

The march begins in Hamilton's @NML_Canada's Lockdown protest. Hundreds of people take to the streets, ending inside Battlefield park. Plenty of support from cars passing by the crowd.



Reporting for @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/nuYULNUQx8 — Efron Monsanto (@monsanto2000) May 1, 2021

However, I'm happy to report that no one at this particular rally was fined or harassed by the state over their right to protest in a free country.

I saw the local paper, The Hamilton Spectator, actually wrote an article on the event (after ignoring the last two). To my surprise they called it what it was: a “lockdown protest.”

But they spent their entire 87-word piece trying to get a comment on why the peaceful protesters didn’t get fined $880.

See for yourself:

Staff Sgt. Steve Caton said the protest lasted about 90 minutes and did not involve any altercations. He could not explain why no fines were issued, but said police are “investigating the source of the gathering and its organizers.

At Rebel News, we’ll always bring you the other side of the story and here’s what I captured from that day.

Families, friends and strangers all banding together against “the most restrictive measures in North America” as Doug Ford puts it. It includes a clip of when I went live on our Instagram account where you’ll get the front seat of liberty every week. Enjoy the show.

Hundreds of peaceful protesters end the weekly Freedom Rally with a passionate singing of O'Canada. Reporting for @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/XqCMvImOqu — Efron Monsanto (@monsanto2000) May 2, 2021

