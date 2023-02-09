Windsor cop on vaccine layoff sanctioned for convoy donation

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Constable Michael Jason Briscoe is now charged with discreditable conduct after he made a $50 contribution to the Freedom Convoy while on unpaid leave from the WPS for failing to disclose his vaccine status.

"I support the right to protest, but I don't believe blocking critical infrastructure is right," Briscoe told police services board adjudicator Morris Elbers. Briscoe says he is no anti-vaxxer. He does not want an mRNA vaccine.

Windsor Police Service (WPS) dropped its vaccine mandate in May 2022.

Briscoe was put on unpaid leave on Nov 26, 2021. He made a $50 donation to the GiveSendGo fundraiser associated with the Freedom Convoy in the early hours Feb 8, 2022, one day after the city of Ottawa obtained an injunction against the convoy participants honking their horns as part of their protest against vaccine mandates and Covid restrictions.

One of the 6 arrests from todays anti mandate protest was a demonstrator who was honking their horn, which was violating a court ordered injunction. pic.twitter.com/T6DmdbkiFc — K2 (@kiansimone44) March 20, 2022

"I was being forced to make a choice between my job and a medical treatment I did not want. You have a right about what you can put in your body. The government can't touch that," Briscoe explained. He detailed how his work computer, cell phone, force-issued side arm and warrant card were all taken when he was suspended.

According to @PardyBruce, only in a country w/ a fragile & hysterical leadership could the trucker convoy be regarded as an emergency justifying the infringement of civil liberties.https://t.co/HY6AG62IIE — Macdonald-Laurier Institute (@MLInstitute) December 8, 2022

The Ambassador Bridge was blocked by protesters supportive of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa on Feb 7, 2022.

David Menzies gives an update from the Ambassador Bridge at the Windsor/Detroit border crossing, where truckers have blocked the bridge until the COVID mandates are lifted. @TheMenzoid https://t.co/ys9Wa4SGV5 for more. pic.twitter.com/IB3tzIHpB0 — Isabelle Rivoche ⭐️ (@isabellerivo) February 10, 2022

Briscoe told the adjudicator that he did not feel the Ambassador Bridge roadblock was tangibly linked to the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, and he did not think his money would end up in the hands of the Windsor protesters.

It did not. Testimony and evidence offered at the Public Order Emergency Commission showed no funds flowing between the protests and no organizational communications either.

Briscoe's hearing resumes later this month.