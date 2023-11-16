Winnipeg hospital agrees to transition 10-year-old with consent of parents

Canada's Children's Hospital Foundation Website

A 10-year-old child will undergo 'gender-affirming care' at the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba (CHFM), earning praise from her parents and medical providers.

The child, who goes by Mary, "dreams of a world where her body reflects her identity," according to the CHFM. They said she "eagerly [awaits] the day" she can take hormones to "aid her transition."

"[...] this isn't a random example," tweeted Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay on Thursday, who noted the hospital celebrated the transition as "exemplary."

"Even at age 10, the prospect of a future boyfriend worries her, wondering if or at what phase of dating she’ll need to disclose her journey," it said. "And she worries, a little, about never having a baby — but says her plans to be a famous actress won’t allow time to be a mom anyway."

On X, CHFM says 'gender-affirming care' includes a range of physical health, mental health, and support services depending on the age and determined needs of the youth transitioning.

On X, CHFM says 'gender-affirming care' includes a range of physical health, mental health, and support services depending on the age and determined needs of the youth transitioning.

Updated in 2022, the hospital cited international guidelines for supportive care while youth transition, according to the World Professional Association on Transgender Health (WPATH).

"Care providers also often guide patients and families, connecting them with scientific literature, community resources, and therapies that help with anxiety/depression and other issues that arise when youth are not supported or struggle with significant dysphoria prior to social transition," they added.

According to Mary's mother and father, they contend the gender transition began when she was five years old. Unaware of the transitioning procedures at the time, they said their focus remained on Mary being happy and healthy.

This is the level of informed consent at genderwang clinics: a 10-yr-old is worried about never having children, but then rationalizes it by the expectation of being "a famous actress"

10. years. old.

According to Mary's mother and father, they contend the gender transition began when she was five years old. Unaware of the transitioning procedures at the time, they said their focus remained on Mary being happy and healthy.

The CHFM said Mary’s parents expressed thanks to pediatricians in their Gender Diversity and Affirming Action for Youth (GDAAY) program, stating invaluable.

"Guiding youth in Manitoba through their gender-affirming journey and supporting those experiencing stress caused from a mismatch between gender identity and sex assigned at birth are the foundational goals of the GDAAY," they said on X.