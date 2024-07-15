Woke 'attention seekers' push to change name of popular Sydney beach

A popular beach in Sydney's Mosman suburb has become the centre of a heated debate, as a resident raises concerns about the name's alleged 'racist' connotations.

Chinamans Beach, named after 19th-century Chinese market gardens in the area, has drawn criticism from second-generation Chinese-Australian Osmond Chiu, who describes the name as “derogatory” and “hurtful.”

“The term ‘Chinaman’ is derogatory and primarily used as a racist slur against people of Chinese or East Asian appearance,” Chiu told the Mosman Collective. “It is jarring to have a place named ‘Chinamans Beach’ in the city that I was born and grew up in as if there is nothing wrong with it."

Chiu suggests renaming the beach after Cho Hi Tick, the original market garden leaseholder, to “respect local history and celebrate the contribution of Chinese people in Australia.”

However, the proposal has received mixed reactions. Some social media users have strongly opposed the change.

"Who died and made this clown god of naming places? Should we rename CHINATOWN? Stop being woke and entitled. It’s Chinamans Beach," one user wrote. Another commented, “Nothing racist about it in my opinion - no negative connotations. It’s a beautiful beach named after beautiful people - no dramas.”

Others from the Chinese community also disputed Chiu's claim.

“Whats (sic) derogatory about it? Chinaman is Chinaman. I am of Chinese descent and I don’t find anything derogatory about it,” one Instagram user said. Another second-generation Chinese-Australian added, “This doesn't offend me. We need to own and accept our history, both the good and bad. And stop trying to rewrite it.”

Conversely, some supported the renaming. Sydney radio personality Matt Baseley stated, “Wow. The ignorance in the comments is amazing. Of course it should be renamed. How does renaming a beach hurt you?” Another user noted that if it increased people's “sense of belonging,” the name should be changed.

Meanwhile, Chiu pointed out that Chinamans Beach is just one of 253 sites across Australia with “hurtful” terms like “Chinaman” or “Chinamen.”

This sparked further debate, with South West Slopes radio host Richard Spence questioning if all these names would need changing, and whether the term is broadly offensive or just to a few individuals seeking attention.