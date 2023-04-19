Woke NZ newspaper 'shedding colonial past' by changing its name
The Dominion Post will soon identify as 'The Post' with the rebranding to reflect 'New Zealand's evolving identity'.
Wellington’s daily newspaper, The Dominion Post, will change its name.
The paper, which was established in 2002 after The Dominion and The Evening Post merged, will be known as simply The Post.
Editor Caitlin Cherry said she wanted to get rid of the word “dominion” because it implied that they were under someone’s authority.
“As an independently owned New Zealand company, we are under no-one’s dominion,” she said.
“New Zealand’s status as a dominion ended in 1945 when we joined the United Nations. It’s time for the word to go.”
The Dominion Post is owned by Stuff Ltd, which was bought by Wellingtonian Sinead Boucher in 2020, bringing the company into New Zealand ownership for the first time.
The group owns 48 New Zealand newspapers including The Press, Waikato Times, and Sunday Star-Times.
Boucher said it was important that The Dominion Post reflected New Zealand’s evolving view of itself.
“The Dominion Post is a paper is only 21, which is pretty young in newspaper terms. But think how much our lives, our society, our culture, and outlook has changed in that time,” Boucher said.
“It felt appropriate that the paper of the capital city reflects the changes that have happened in our broader society and keeps pace with New Zealand’s changing view of itself.”
She said the name change would take effect in two weeks.
