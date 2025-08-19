Woke salon owner CAUGHT OUT rewriting history after discrimination scandal

Juniper Salon owner Katrina Ann Smith, who calls herself Trina, has been caught red-handed trying to rewrite history after she expelled an Israeli man from her Bentleigh, Melbourne salon.

🚨 WOKE salon owner finally breaks her silence after KICKING OUT a client for being Israeli



Her new story? A provably false fairytale.



Receipts don’t lie.



Woke, hateful leftists do.



FULL STORY: https://t.co/SkrLQsIAB2 pic.twitter.com/MUTYIDRNbF — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 20, 2025

On Instagram, Smith posted a statement to her clients claiming that the man had spontaneously walked into her business after noticing her “Feed Gaza Now” chalkboard sign.

In her own words, she wrote: “A man came in and asked for a haircut so I sat him down and discussed what he would like done. I asked him where he was from and he said from Israel, and so I asked him whether he was in the Israeli Defence Force. He replied that he was and so I told him that I wouldn’t be able to cut his hair and asked him to leave as I am opposed to the actions of that army. He left the salon.”

Oh — and it turns out Juniper was the fifth salon he called that day.



He only booked with Trina after she claimed to specialise in curly hair.



Receipts don’t lie like woke hateful leftists. pic.twitter.com/HIgTZiksHO — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 20, 2025

But that version of events simply doesn’t add up. Screenshots posted on my social media tell the real story. The Israeli man had already booked an appointment days in advance, with a clear confirmation message.

This directly contradicts Smith’s claim that the customer had just wandered in after seeing her activist signage. It shows he was a paying client with a legitimate booking, making her refusal of service even more blatant.

🚨A woke Melbourne hairdresser heard a foreign accent and asked, “where are you from?” When the client answered “Israel,” she called him a “genocidal baby killer” and kicked him out.



So I booked an appointment… and confronted her on camera.



FULL STORY: https://t.co/dqJWQuSCaK pic.twitter.com/B1hdgG6y26 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 17, 2025

In fact, the Juniper Salon wasn’t even the man’s first choice for a haircut. He had rung around several other salons trying to get an appointment, with Juniper being the fifth one he contacted.

He told Rebel News that he eventually chose them because of their advertised specialty in curly hair. On her website, Trina even boasts that she “has a passion for helping curly girls (and boys) control their wayward curls.”

When I confronted Smith earlier this week, she admitted to expelling the Israeli man and attempted to justify her actions by arguing “Israel is not a race.” That defence already put her on shaky legal ground, as Australian law clearly protects against discrimination based on both nationality and ethnic origin.

Now, her credibility has taken another blow. She wants people to believe the Israeli man was some random walk-in, but the receipts prove otherwise. Smith didn’t just discriminate against a customer, she’s now been caught trying to spin the story after the fact.

This whole saga shows the hypocrisy of someone who publicly preaches love and inclusivity, while practising selective prejudice behind the salon chair.