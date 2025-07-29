'Women don't feel safe anymore': Non-whites most opposed to mass immigration

A new national poll has put a dent in the tired trope that only racist white people are opposed to Canada's pursuit of mass immigration.

The poll, conducted by Leger for the Association for Canadian Studies and the Metropolis Institute, found that non-white citizens, and even immigrants themselves, are most vehemently opposed to the rapid expansion of the population, as Juno News reports.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie reacted to the poll's findings.

“That makes perfect sense to me,” said Sheila.

“These people come here for opportunity, affordability, freedom and they come to Canada following all the proper channels,” she continued, only to see “a bunch of queue jumpers cut in line, driving down wages and up the cost of housing. Of course they're worried about it.”

Many non-white Canadians have come to the country fleeing persecution, intimidation, harassment or worse — including many women — “and now they are facing it here,” Alexa said.

“Women don't feel safe anymore at night and during the day,” she added, noting a rise in violent crime across the country.

“It's bad,” replied Sheila. “I think we're reaching the event horizon where this blows up in the Liberals' faces, but I also thought that before the election, and Ontario boomers proved me wrong.”