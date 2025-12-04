BREAKING: Women’s rights campaigner fined $95k, vows immediate appeal

Women’s rights campaigner Kirralie Smith has been hit with $95,000 in fines and ordered to issue a public apology, after the verdict in her high-profile “unlawful vilification” case was handed down today in NSW local court.

Smith says the financial penalty will double if not paid within 28 days, and has announced she will immediately appeal the decision.

Smith posted the update on social media, making clear she intends to continue the fight. “My penalty for being guilty of "unlawful vilification" has been handed down. In summary $95,000 in fines which will double if I don't pay in 28 days. The orders also state I need to issue a public apology. I will be appealing the decision. Your support, your voice and your action is invaluable to me.”

pic.twitter.com/oFI45dNGAh — Kirralie Smith (@KirralieS) December 5, 2025

She also criticised the precedent the court has set, saying: “It is disappointing that the word ‘woman’ has been redefined to include males and that the words ‘violence’ & 'vilification' have been applied to speaking the truth about information in the public domain. Australians should be very concerned about their freedoms.”

Today’s ruling marks the latest turning point in a legal saga that has dragged on for more than two years. Smith was previously found guilty of unlawful vilification and hit with a two-year apprehension of violence order — a decision she had hoped to challenge in the High Court. The case stems from her refusal to use female pronouns for biological males and her reposting of publicly available information.

Smith argues this is a matter of truth and political advocacy, not hate. Her broader warning today echoed that stance: “Women have effectively been erased from law and attempts to advocate regarding public policy are shut down for the sake of the feelings of a few.”

Forget free speech in Australia, you can even be found guilty of vilification for truth speech!



I simply took information posted in the public domain by a football club and Football NSW and reposted it.



pic.twitter.com/3H0CZPTetX — Kirralie Smith (@KirralieS) November 10, 2025

She stressed she will not retreat: “Nothing will steal my joy in knowing that I am a woman and no male ever will be. I am proud to stand for truth and reality.”

The appeal process is now expected to become the next major battlefront, with significant implications for journalists, politicians and political advocates nationwide.