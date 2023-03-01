Woody Harrelson slams COVID mandates as an infringement on personal liberty

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Galit Rodan

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

In an interview with The New York Times, actor Woody Harrelson criticized COVID-19 mandates, stating that they are indicative of the U.S. not being a free country under President Joe Biden.

His remarks come days following his appearance on Saturday Night Live, in which he presented the satire of a movie script to criticize the COVID-19 lockdowns and the pharmaceutical industry.

Harrelson, known for his roles in various movies and TV shows, expressed concern about the impact of COVID-19 protocols on indie film production, noting that such requirements were "absurd."

The actor's comments came after being asked about changes in the film industry throughout his career.

Harrelson expressed hope that viewers would see his latest movie "Champions," despite the fact that the current trend in moviegoers was more toward action-packed movies like those featuring Tom Cruise.

Harrelson said:

The business obviously changed. Those movies that go into the theaters, people want to see action: Marvel or the Tom Cruise thing. Which doesn’t necessarily bode well for a movie like ‘Champions,’ but I’m hopeful that people go see it. I don’t know. I’ve been lucky. I was glad to do and such, but my heart is more with movies like this and the indies. Now to get an indie done? Especially with all the COVID protocols — which, to me, are rather absurd. I don’t know what’s going to happen.

When asked specifically about what he found "absurd" about the COVID-19 protocols, Harrelson emphasized the ongoing nature of the requirements. He believes that after three years, people should have the right to choose whether or not to undergo testing, wear masks, or get vaccinated.

Harrelson said that he doesn't believe that it is fair to force crew members to undergo these measures, particularly if he himself is exempt from them.

As an anarchist, Harrelson has difficulty with mandates, he explained. The actor feels that these requirements impinge upon individual freedom and are indicative of a lack of freedom in the country overall. Harrelson expressed frustration on behalf of the crew members who must comply with the mandates, stating that the situation is wrong and that he believes it is time to put an end to it.

Harrelson added: