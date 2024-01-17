World Economic Forum floats scheme to 'decarbonize' commercial aviation

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

While those attending the World Economic Forum discuss ideas like "decarbonizing aviation," Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant found the private airstrip used by attendees of the WEF in Davos, Switzerland, and saw dozens of conventionally fuelled aircraft.

Hypocrisy: Influential global leaders flock to WEF by private jet



'These are the people telling you to reduce your carbon footprint,' said Ezra Levant.



The Rebel News team is on the ground in Davos, Switzerland as this year's World Economic Forum (WEF) officially gets underway.… pic.twitter.com/BQHKsX2Wv2 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 16, 2024

Doug Arent, executive director for strategic public-private partnerships at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, bragged to the annual meeting of the world's elite powerbrokers in Switzerland about diversifying the fuel sources used by the commercial aviation industry.

Doug Arent of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory tells the WEF that the future of commercial flight is electric planes.



Of course he didn't fly there in one.



These woke ideas are making normal people less safe. We aren't their crash test dummies.… pic.twitter.com/gu8DfPJzhS — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) January 17, 2024

Arent also promoted a partnership with a pilot training facility to prepare graduates with a skillset to fly and maintain the green energy aviation industry of the future.

Doug Arent of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory brags to WEF about a partnership to train pilots for electric flights while WEF powerbrokers used conventionally fueled private helicopters and jets to attend his talk.https://t.co/mhp8LVHwkq pic.twitter.com/qzBy57aObU — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) January 17, 2024

WEF attendees have not leapt on the green flight bandwagon, instead opting for private jets and helicopters to travel to and from the Swiss resort town.

John Kerry tries to dodge questions about his own massive carbon footprint



'I do not have a private jet,' said U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.



FULL REPORT by @EzraLevant: https://t.co/q4spGDk5JS pic.twitter.com/arCmI4PZWa — Rebel News USA (@RebelNews_USA) January 17, 2024

Similar woke policies have caused near catastrophes in the airline industry. Gender diversity hiring practices, instead of merit-based ones, are being blamed for a plane door falling off mid-flight.

Ladies and gentlemen, meet the “dream team” at the manufacturer that made the plane door that just blew off in the middle of a flight pic.twitter.com/gZ2AboGnpR — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 11, 2024

Rebel News has a team of journalists in Davos to hold the unelected powerful oligarchs to account. To support their work, visit www.WEFreports.com.