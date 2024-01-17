World Economic Forum floats scheme to 'decarbonize' commercial aviation

The WEF's attendees have not leapt on the green flight bandwagon, instead opting for private jets and helicopters to travel to and from the Swiss resort town.

While those attending the World Economic Forum discuss ideas like "decarbonizing aviation," Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant found the private airstrip used by attendees of the WEF in Davos, Switzerland, and saw dozens of conventionally fuelled aircraft.

Doug Arent, executive director for strategic public-private partnerships at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, bragged to the annual meeting of the world's elite powerbrokers in Switzerland about diversifying the fuel sources used by the commercial aviation industry.

Arent also promoted a partnership with a pilot training facility to prepare graduates with a skillset to fly and maintain the green energy aviation industry of the future.

Similar woke policies have caused near catastrophes in the airline industry. Gender diversity hiring practices, instead of merit-based ones, are being blamed for a plane door falling off mid-flight.

Rebel News has a team of journalists in Davos to hold the unelected powerful oligarchs to account. To support their work, visit www.WEFreports.com.

