World Hepatitis Day in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

July 28 is World Hepatitis Day. This specific date was chosen because it commemorates the birthday of Dr. Baruch Blumberg, the Noble Prize-winning scientist who discovered hepatitis B (HBV), and developed a test and vaccine for the virus.

In honour of World Hepatitis Day, the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre (VIDC) hosted a pop-up hepatitis testing station for residents of the Downtown Eastside (DTES) in Oppenheimer Park, formerly the site of a tent city.

Rebel News spoke with Dr. Brian Conway of the VIDC about why initiatives like this one are important, and also what can be done for the welfare of the homeless population in the DTES.