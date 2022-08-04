World Hepatitis Day in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Rebel News visits the Vancouver Infectious Disease Centre's pop-up testing site in Oppenheimer Park to learn more about the initiative and what can be done for the homeless population in the DTES.
July 28 is World Hepatitis Day. This specific date was chosen because it commemorates the birthday of Dr. Baruch Blumberg, the Noble Prize-winning scientist who discovered hepatitis B (HBV), and developed a test and vaccine for the virus.
In honour of World Hepatitis Day, the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre (VIDC) hosted a pop-up hepatitis testing station for residents of the Downtown Eastside (DTES) in Oppenheimer Park, formerly the site of a tent city.
Rebel News spoke with Dr. Brian Conway of the VIDC about why initiatives like this one are important, and also what can be done for the welfare of the homeless population in the DTES.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.