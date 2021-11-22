Worldwide Freedom Rally continues to draw crowds in Calgary

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Across the world, the Worldwide Freedom Rally has drawn people out in force, against the latest plague that is government-enforced authoritarianism.



These protests have been going on for well over a year now, they started as opposition to the orders imposed in the “fight against COVID-19”, and remain so today. As restrictions grow by the day, more and more people have found themselves disenfranchised by the decisions being made by those at the top.



Here in Calgary, the crowd was strong in numbers this past weekend, where notable speakers took to the stage one after the other, notably Artur Pawlowski, who made the announcement of the initiative, SolidarityMovementOfCanada.com. Meant to replicate a similar movement found in Poland during the 1980s.



After speeches took place, protesters took to the streets of Calgary, and though the cold has begun here in Calgary, spirits couldn't be higher in this crowd, and as they have been going on for well over a year now, we'll be sure to check back next week with Adam Soos, who commonly reports on the Saturday Protest.