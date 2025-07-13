Would you eat bugs in poutine? Stampede-goers respond

The 2025 Calgary Stampede offered Mopane Worm Poutine, described as "daringly delicious" with "crispy, protein-rich mopane worms."

Mopane worms are caterpillars, and while the poutine had some takers, past bug-based dishes like cricket and mealworm hotdogs received little public support. This comes as the Canadian government subtly pushes insect consumption, having funded a large cricket farm that later went bankrupt due to lack of demand.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation reports that the federal government signed eight deals with five companies, in addition to $8.5 million given to Aspire Food Groups.

Aspire's London cricket-processing facility, the world's largest, has entered receivership, halting insect-based food production.

Why waste taxpayer funds degrading the quality of food consumed by the general public?

Global groups like the WHO and UN advocate for reduced meat consumption, and at the WEF, attendees received protein bars with hidden insect ingredients. Given Prime Minister Mark Carney's background as a UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance, his stance on this issue will be notable.