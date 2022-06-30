'You can't trust them': England reacts to our #ExposeTheWHO billboard truck

E-transfer (Canada):

To see day one of our Expose The WHO billboard truck campaign, click here.

Day Two - Manchester

It was day two, myself and my camera operator Ashley were both feeling excited to hit the road again and watch the reactions to the public seeing Boris Johnson’s face on the side of our billboard, so we headed to Manchester.

We parked up on St. Peters street right in the centre of Manchester to get a feeling for what people were thinking.

A lot of people were reluctant to go on camera, and a few people were saying things like “I don’t want to get into trouble with work.” That was the main pushback, people were afraid to give their opinion as it might come back to haunt them; it was a real shame.

One lady off-camera explained that she would “rather go to jail” than to go through the last two-and-a-half years of lockdowns, mask mandates and social distancing all again.

After a quick monologue to explain all this and after the interactions, our next destination was Leeds.

Furthest northern point on tour, we arrive into central Leeds.



LEEDS

Leeds, best known as the birthplace of Marks & Spencers was tough. It was our most northern point of the entire tour and the city was dead — hardly anybody had come outside, which was odd.

We persevered and carried on trying to interact with as many people as possible, once again I was treated like a charity worker trying to sell the big issue.

The people who did interact with me weren’t open for discussion, it was more of an “oh I don’t know about that, I’ll have to look into it.” with me plugging the ExposeTheWHO.co.uk website.

One woman explained that she saw through the lies of 2020 to now, where she explicitly said she will not comply with any measures that impede her freedom, whether it’s the WHO or the government.

Furthest northern point on tour, we arrive into central Leeds.



SHEFFIELD

Next was Sheffield, home to steel, Bring Me The Horizon, and Gordan Banks.

We parked the billboard in the city centre, where the last stragglers of shoppers were finishing up what they were up to. There were a lot of interactions here, with one guy explaining how he doesn’t support the government or governmental organisations, but then reverting strangely and explaining that he supports this particular organisation (the World Health Organisation).

There were a few pushbacks until we spoke to an African/British woman who was taking pictures of the billboard, who said, “thank you so much for what you’re doing to raise awareness, it’s important, I am moving out of this country because of what has happened in the last few years, I don’t want this to happen again.”

Sheffield city centre: done ✅



DERBY

The last destination of day two, Derby. The birthplace of the Industrial Revolution and ironically, a fourth is likely well on its way.

Derby was arguably the most receptive to the sign. We parked it right in the city centre, and the driver decided to drive it all through the town centre off the main road.

I was blown away by the answers. One notable person knew about the pandemic treaty and the World Economic Forum, even going as far as talking to me about the Great Reset. Derby was full of people who knew what the gig was, the city of the working class really charmed the trip with their skepticism of the WEF and the WHO.