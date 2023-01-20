You'll NEVER believe what the 'WEF's top doctor' told me

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto Rebel News Store Speak out now against the Great Reset with merch from the Rebel News Store! BUY NOW

You'll never believe it, but I actually ran into one of the most powerful people here at the World Economic Forum. You just never know who you'll run into when you're walking the streets of Davos during the WEF's annual summit, that's why it's so important for our team of citizen journalists to be here on the ground.

Well, today I ran into Dr. Anna Erat. I'll let her explain in her own words why she's such an important figure here.

“I'm in charge of the COVID strategy from a medical point of view here at WEF,” she told me. She's here to make sure things run smoothly, and before I bumped into her, she'd just chaired one of the WEF's Open Forum panels on discussing health, nature and the environment.

Perhaps surprisingly to us Rebels, Dr. Erat told me the person she's most interested in networking with at this year's summit was former U.S. vice president, now spending his time as a climate alarmist, Al Gore.

His interest in the environment though is what is of intrigue to Dr. Erat, who said that Gore would be a “highly interesting” person to meet.

The last question I asked Dr. Erat was about the WEF's COVID policy, one where an attendees VIP card stops giving them access to certain things at the event.

https://twitter.com/AndrewLawton/status/1614618891212267521

I had to ask if this was really true, and if she thought that seemed like a digital ID that policy, sort of like test for something that might be rolled out on a larger scale.

“Not really, because we have a human team behind it, and so we can always in each individual case why it is [that they tested positive] — have they had contact, have they been positive for a longer period of time, could it be a false positive test,” Dr. Erat explains.

Which leads to the question, has anyone been locked out during the event? “Yes, that's to keep the general population safe, and we have a lot of elder people here as well,” she said, pointing to the event's older attendees who may have comorbidities, a key factor in a large percentage of deaths link to COVID-19.

“It's quite a humane and quite a pragmatic, but nevertheless as safe as possible, strategy,” Erat continues.

But that takes us to the big question: does that apply to the V.V.I.P.'s, like former U.K. prime minister Tony Blair. Is he taking one of these PCR tests, I asked the doctor.

“It applies to everyone,” she plainly states. Unless they've had COVID in the last six weeks, I learn after more questioning, as Dr. Erat acknowledges this could lead to false positives.

Even the organization's chairman, Klaus Schwab himself, could be deauthorized if he tested positive? “That's correct,” Dr. Erat said.

“It's not controlling, it has nothing to do with that,” Dr. Erat assured me. “It's really a very humane operation, and we've really tried to keep everyone safe.”

I asked the WEF's medical overseer one last question about what she thought we got wrong over the last few years of dealing with COVID-19 and the vaccines — did we get anything wrong?

“The very basics to combat an epidemic, or any infectious disease, is to have gloves, to have disinfectants, to have masks, and we didn't even have that,” Dr. Erat explains, a problem all too familiar to Canadians living under Justin Trudeau's leadership. “That's ill-prepared.”

When the subject of the success or failure of lockdowns comes up, Dr. Erat becomes defensive, telling me “I'm asking a lot of questions here,” with somewhat of a nervous laugh. “In retrospect, I agree that the consequences of severe lockdowns were grave, and we always have to take into consideration the entire health situation, and also the mental aspects and the social aspects and the economic aspects,” she continued.

“And the consequences are tremendous,” she admits. “So in retrospect, most certainly many things could have been done better.” Dr. Erat defends the medical community's decisions in the early days by saying that experts didn't know better, noting that “we've learnt a lot, we probably would do it better” the next time a pandemic happens.

When I tried to ask her about the vaccines, that's when our conversation came to an end.

I really enjoyed it for as long as it lasted, and those are the unique moments you get to capture here on the ground at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. If you'd like to support our independent journalism, or if you just want to follow along with all of our hard-hitting coverage this week here in Davos, make sure to visit WEFReports.com.