Youngsters becoming infected with adult climate cult hysteria, govt data shows

Environment and Climate Change Canada research demonstrates that three-quarters of Canadian kids feel helpless about climate change. Another two-thirds described their climate emotions as "sad."

According to Blacklock's Reporter, which broke the story Wednesday morning:

Researchers said that 'younger respondents 18 to 34 were more likely to be afraid of the impacts of climate change on their friends and loved ones’ lives (74 percent) and to feel helpless and sad (64 percent) about climate change impacts.'

Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl With A Pearl Earring” was the latest target of environmental activists Wednesday when a man appeared to attempt to glue his own bald head to the 357-year-old painting to bring attention to climate change. pic.twitter.com/5hi7fOYfQM — Forbes (@Forbes) October 27, 2022

The impacts of constant climate fear-mongering are not contained to the most impressionable. In April 2022, a man died of injuries after self-immolating in front of the US Supreme Court to protest climate change inaction.

A Colorado man who set himself on fire in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday has died from his injuries, police say. https://t.co/Z6rUnu3fp9 — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 23, 2022

The Canadian survey of kids was based on 2008 respondents nationwide for $56,000 to Leger Marketing.