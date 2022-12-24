Your letters to me this holiday season

This is a free episode of The Gunn Show, which airs every Wednesday @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT. To watch new feature-length, ad-free episodes, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired December 21, 2022.

Today, I am making you the guest on my show. Earlier this month, we decided to replicate an idea that proved to be a hit last Christmas. My very Jewish boss, Ezra Levant, awkwardly plopped a Santa hat on his head and read your letters to him.

Some of you had questions for Ezra. Some of you had story ideas. Others had advice and, even more, had messages of moral support for us. Those were the best.

This year, we turned the concept of Letters to Ezra into Letters to Rebels. And I got a tonne of them.

Today's show was one of my favourite shows I have ever filmed. I even swapped out my typical virtual background for a winter wonderland — the frozen hellscape of my backyard — to make sure the scene was set just right to read what you had to say to me.

Unlike the mainstream media, we care about what you think about the work we do here at Rebel News, and since we only survive to fight another day with your support, I like that we remain accessible to our viewers. It's essential never to forget where we come from.

No matter how big we get, we will always remain the little company that began in Ezra's living room, rebelling against the old, failing ways of doing the news.

Thank you for all your kindness and generosity this past year. I am so proud of the team at Rebel News, but we know we could not do any of this without you.

Merry Christmas, Happy Hannukah, and Happy New Year!