YouTube allows genitalia display while banning discussions on 'misgendering'

Pixabay

YouTube's content policing has come under scrutiny, after it decided that footage showing male genitals doesn't infringe its terms of service, yet the act of 'misgendering' does.

A video posted by 'gay sex educator' Kevin Leonardo titled "Removing BUTT HAIRS Using NAIR Cream – A Visual Guide!" attracted public attention due to its explicit content, with Leonardo revealing his testicles and anus during the product demonstration, the Daily Wire reported.

while we understand your frustration, it's important for us to maintain a balance between free speech and protecting our community, so content that doesn't violate our policies will remain up. thanks for understanding — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) July 5, 2023

The video quickly gained traction, amassing 14 million views, making it Leonardo's most popular video by a wide margin. Despite a significant backlash and over 167,000 dislikes, YouTube's official stance was that the video did not violate their community guidelines, although they age-restricted it to adult viewers.

“While we understand your frustration,” YouTube responded to a complaint, “it’s important for us to maintain a balance between free speech and protecting our community.”

In contrast, within 24 hours, YouTube ruled that one of Dr. Jordan B. Peterson's podcasts did violate the platform's terms of service. A conversation between Dr. Peterson and women's rights advocate Helen Joyce, which discussed the impacts of gender ideology and transhumanism on Western civilization, was removed. YouTube upheld its decision to keep the content down after a manual review, citing a violation of the platform's 'hate speech policy'.

Another conversation featuring Dr. Peterson, this time with Democratic Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, was taken down last month due to alleged 'vaccine misinformation'. Kennedy, a vocal critic of COVID vaccines and related policies, had expressed his views during the discussion.

Dr. Peterson didn't mince words about his feelings on his podcast's suspension, commenting: "Your woke corporate overlords think you’re too stupid to separate wheat from chaff yourselves."