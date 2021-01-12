DAILY | Erin O'Toole Won't Talk To Us Anymore
David Menzies and Andrew Chapados are LIVE on YouTube for our daily 12 noon ET stream!
Here's what we're covering today:
- Conservative comms director denies Ezra Levant's interview with Erin O'Toole — so Ezra released the emails!
- Trump deplatformed from bank
- Lockdown restrictions in Ontario
- Adamson BBQ owner gives update: “Once we have success in the courts” things will change
If you become one of the 1,400,000 other Rebels who already subscribe to our channel (it's FREE!), and click the “bell” icon, you’ll get an alert on your computer before EVERY livestream!
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on YouTube every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up