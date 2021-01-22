DAILY | Don Cherry for Governor General!
Ezra Levant is LIVE on YouTube for our daily 12 noon ET stream!
Here's what we're covering today:
- Barbershop? No, this is a film production studio | Chrome Artistic Barbering rebrands itself
- Are lockdowns the solution? Toronto reacts to Doug Ford's stay-at-home order
- PETITION: Don Cherry for Governor General
If you become one of the 1,400,000 other Rebels who already subscribe to our channel (it's FREE!), and click the “bell” icon, you’ll get an alert on your computer before EVERY livestream!
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on YouTube every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up