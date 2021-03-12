DAILY | Curfews for Men! COVID's Indirect Death Toll
Ezra Levant is LIVE on YouTube for our daily 12 noon ET stream!
Here's what we're covering today:
- Indirect impacts of pandemic is causing excess death in younger people
- Scotland has enacted the most brutal censorship law in the free world
- Fight the Fines, now in Yiddish!
- Notley's coughing fit
- Meet the Toronto nurse who REFUSED a COVID test and quarantine
- British baroness suggests 6 pm curfew for men to make ‘women a lot safer’
- Fauci Admits Science Doesn’t Drive All Of The CDC’s Decisions
If you become one of the 1,440,000 other Rebels who already subscribe to our channel (it's FREE!), and click the “bell” icon, you’ll get an alert on your computer before EVERY livestream!
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on YouTube every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up