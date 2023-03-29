YouTube permanently bans Aussie Cossack from platform

Popular Australian YouTuber the Aussie Cossack has been permanently banned from the platform.

The pro-Russian commentator, also known as Simeon Boikov, was alerted to the news via email, with YouTube advising him of 'repeated violations' as justification for the ban.

"We have reviewed your content and found severe or repeated violations of our Community Guidelines. Because of this, we have removed your channel from YouTube," the email reads. "We have permanently removed your channel from YouTube. Going forward, you won't be able to access, possess, or create any other YouTube channels."

Boikov is currently holed up in Sydney's Russian Consulate building after he was charged and convicted of assaulting a man during a rally in support of Ukraine in December.

Boikov claims he was wrongly convicted without him being present at the time, but does not want to spend time in jail waiting for an appeal date, instead opting to stay in the consulate building.

The Aussie Cossack YouTube channel had a dedicated following, especially during the harsh Covid-19 lockdowns in Sydney, and boasted more than 163,000 subscribers before it was shut down.