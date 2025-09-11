'Zero risk' to Alberta economy if province leaves Canada: Nadine Wellwood

Nadine Wellwood, a chartered investment manager by trade, tells The Gunn Show that not only is there “zero risk” economically for an independent Alberta, “there's far more risk” to staying in Canada.

RebelNews+ Clips
  |   September 11, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

The independence movement is one of the top issues to many Albertans, with the fiscal viability of the concept driving debate both inside and outside of the province.

Few are better positioned to weigh in on Alberta's finances than Nadine Wellwood, who specializes as a chartered investment manager outside of her forays into politics.

Nadine joined this week's episode of The Gunn Show to discuss the province's economics and her new book, Alberta Rising.

“Being in finance, you're always in economics,” Nadine told Sheila about her life before becoming active in politics. “I never really felt like I had a place that I belonged,” she explained, prior to running as a candidate for the People's Party of Canada in multiple elections.

“I don't get caught up with people, I get caught up with ideas,” Nadine said, noting Maxime Bernier's policies resonated with her.

Shifting back to Alberta's push for autonomy, Nadine said “the economics around independence — whether it's pension plans, police force — all the economics makes a hundred per cent sense for Albertans to leave Canada and to go it on their own.”

In her view, “there is absolutely zero risk to us to leave Canada.” In fact, she says “there's far more risk in staying in Canada.”

Nadine told Sheila she's even spoken to unions and Liberal and NDP leaning individuals who, by the end of the discussion, would tell her there's “nothing I can disagree with here.”

From an Albertan perspective, independence “makes sense,” given the province sends “$3 to $5 billion more each and every year to the (Canada Pension Plan) than we receive back to our own retirees.”

The CPP is akin to a “payroll tax,” she said — or worse, “like a Ponzi scheme.”

Please help Rebel News stand up for the West!

Latest News

Ottawa’s been screwing the West for decades — Trudeau's carbon taxes, Carney’s smug elitism, and laws like Bill C-69 that sabotage our prosperity. The message from the East? Shut up, pay up, and stay in your place. We’re done with that. And we think you are too. That's why Rebel News is launching a campaign to give Albertans and the West a voice — and we need your help to kick it off. Please help us fund a province-wide poll on Alberta independence, emergency townhalls, and fearless journalism that tells the truth about how badly Ottawa treats the West. If you're fed up with being trampled by the Laurentian elite, chip in now. We’re not taking it anymore!

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

RebelNews+ Clips

RebelNews+ is our premium subscription service, which gives you access to our exclusive long form, TV-style shows, documentaries, members-only comments section, and the ability to read RebelNews.com without ads.

Subscribe now to get the full experience! 

https://rebelnewsplus.com/

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.