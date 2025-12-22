'Israel stands ready to HELP Australia fight terrorism,' Israeli minister in Bondi

While in Bondi, I spoke with Israeli MK Amichai Chikli, who had rushed to support the Jewish community following the horrific terror attack at Bondi Beach, targeting the ‘Chanukah by the Sea’ family day.

Standing just 100 metres from the Bondi Pavilion, Chikli didn’t hold back. “People said that they were shocked. We were not shocked at all. At all. There is zero surprise here,” he told me. He pointed to a demonstration just four months ago in Sydney where Al-Qaeda and ISIS flags were displayed, saying it was a warning no one acted upon.

Why did my brothers and sisters have to die for the silent majority to come out?!



Evil persists when good men do nothing.



Chikli was clear about why he came so quickly. “This is the deadliest terror attack that we have experienced since October 7th. For the Australians, I know that for at least three decades, Australia did not experience such a horrific terror attack. Therefore, just like the Jewish community stood strongly with us on October 7th, it is our duty as the State of Israel to support the Jewish community in their toughest hour.”

He stressed the strength and resilience of the local community. “Our message is to be strong, to be resilient, to be proud of who we are,” Chikli said. He didn’t shy away from addressing the political implications either.

“We saw so many severe incidents here in Australia, and unfortunately nothing serious has been done. I hope the lessons will be learned. We, as a state heavily experienced in fighting terror, are happy to assist and help the Australian government, even if we have disagreements, to share our knowledge on how to combat terror and identify threats before events like this happen.”

On a personal note, Chikli reflected on why he came to Australia. “I had a dream to come here with my son to surf. He told me this is the best place to surf. I didn’t believe that I would come to Australia because of this kind of horrific attack. Australians, know that people in Israel love your country. It was so calm up until the war, until October 7th. And it’s changed.”

His words were a stark reminder that terror doesn’t just affect victims ... it resonates across borders, demanding vigilance and solidarity.